(Adds detail, background)
BERLIN Oct 31 Europe's resolution mechanism for
failing banks should be open to European Union countries outside
the euro zone, Germany's Finance Ministry told Reuters on
Thursday.
"It is important for the German government that solutions
are found not only to formally allow the participation of such
member states, but also to do so at fair, comparable
conditions," the ministry said in a statement.
To recapitalise banks, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) is currently able to provide loans only to euro zone
governments, as in the case of Spain.
German newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday cited diplomatic
sources in Brussels as saying finance ministers were considering
creating a subsidiary of the ESM for bailing out EU banks both
inside and outside the euro zone.
But the German finance ministry said the suggestion to
create an ESM unit applying also to banks of non-euro zone EU
states was "not constructive" and would require changes to the
ESM Treaty.
Euro zone states have yet to reach an agreement on the key
points of the common resolution mechanism. Only once agreement
has been reached does it make sense to discuss advance and
intermediate financing, the ministry said.
It suggested financing rescues via a network of national
resolution funds at first and said once these had been
exhausted, member states should contribute.
Germany has said it wants to reach a common position with
its EU partners on a resolution mechanism to wind down failing
banks by the end of this year and is working constructively to
that end.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh and
Michelle Martin; editing by Stephen Nisbet)