BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
BERLIN May 8 Germany wants to push ahead with a European banking union, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, possibly in two stages as EU treaty change would be required to create a Europe-wide banking resolution authority.
Martin Kotthaus told a regular government news conference that Germany hoped to complete talks on setting up a European resolution mechanism by the summer break and much could be achieved on the basis of existing EU agreements.
"For a new central (banking resolution) authority, we would need treaty change because there is no enabling power for such an authority," said Kotthaus. "It must be completely watertight."
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.