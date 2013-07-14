BERLIN, July 14 The European Union plans an
investigation into Germany's renewable energy law due to
concerns that exemptions for some firms from charges levied on
power users breaches competition rules, a German magazine
reported on Sunday.
Without citing sources, Der Spiegel weekly said lawyers in
Brussels had looked at the law which provides a framework for
Germany's push to renewable energy, and that Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia had concluded it may breach EU rules.
The Commission would open proceedings on Wednesday, it said.
The officials criticised exemptions made for energy
intensive companies in Germany, reported the magazine, adding
this may lead to companies having to pay millions of euros in
back payments.
A spokesman for the Commission declined to comment on the
report.
The EU said in March it would investigating power grid
charge exemptions which have been granted to big steel,
chemicals, glass, cement and building materials companies.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has set out ambitious goals for
Germany to wean itself off fossil fuels, phase out nuclear power
and switch to renewable energy sources but it is costly.
Households are paying for subsidies to renewable energy
producers and have been hit by sharp increases in the last few
years. Yet fears that German industry will become uncompetitive
if it has to pay too much for energy has led to exemptions from
these charges for many firms.
The debate about the cost of the energy transition and
energy prices could become an issue in the September election.
Merkel has said she intends to rein in renewable subsidies
and reduce the costs of the green revolution on consumers if she
is re-elected in September.
