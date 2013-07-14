(Adds Merkel quotes on change to law)
BERLIN, July 14 The European Union plans an
investigation into Germany's renewable energy law due to
concerns that exemptions for some firms from charges levied on
power users breaches competition rules, a German magazine
reported on Sunday.
Without citing sources, Der Spiegel weekly said lawyers in
Brussels had looked at the law which provides a framework for
Germany's push to renewable energy, and that Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia had concluded it may breach EU rules.
The Commission would open proceedings on Wednesday, it said.
The officials criticised exemptions made for energy
intensive companies in Germany, reported the magazine, adding
this may lead to companies having to pay millions of euros in
back payments.
A spokesman for the Commission declined to comment on the
report.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a television interview
Brussels had raised questions about Germany's renewable energy
law and she reiterated her intention to make changes to it if
she is re-elected in a September election.
The aw was originally drawn up more than a decade ago,
before Merkel took office.
The generous incentives offered to renewable producers have
resulted in a boom in the sector, especially photovoltaics, and
while Merkel has tweaked some of the subsidies, resistance from
Germany's federal states has prevented any wholesale change.
"We urgently need an amendment to the renewable energy law,"
Merkel told ARD television.
"There are even critical questions coming from Brussels,"
she said, adding rising energy costs were a problem. She urged
Germany's federal states to cooperate on the changes which she
has previously said will include reining in renwables subsidies.
The debate about the cost of the energy transition and
energy prices could become an issue in the election.
Merkel has set out ambitious goals for Germany to wean
itself off fossil fuels, phase out nuclear power and switch to
renewable energy sources but it is costly.
Households are paying for subsidies to renewable energy
producers and have been hit by sharp increases in the last few
years. Yet fears that German industry will become uncompetitive
if it has to pay too much for energy has led to exemptions from
these charges for many firms.
The EU said in March it would investigate power grid charge
exemptions which have been granted to big steel, chemicals,
glass, cement and building materials companies.
(Additional reporting by Ethan Bilby in Brussels; Reporting by
Madeline Chambers, editing by William Hardy)