LONDON, March 3 German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday it would be extremely difficult or
even impossible for Britain to negotiate a "special deal" on
trade with the European Union if it voted to leave the world's
largest trading bloc.
Britain will hold a referendum on June 23 on whether the
country wants to remain part of the European Union.
Speaking about the possible options for trade deals after a
so-called Brexit, Schaeuble said during an event in London: "It
would be extremely hard or even impossible to negotiate a
special deal in a post-Brexit atmosphere."
