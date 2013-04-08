The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is pictured at their headquarters, in this file photo taken in Bonn December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BRUSSELS The European Commission blocked plans by Germany to raise the fees operators such as Deutsche Telekom(DTEGn.DE) and Vodafone(VOD.L) charge each other to connect fixed-line phone calls, in a sign of how Brussels is seeking to influence telecoms policy.

The German telecoms regulator (BNetzA) proposed raising the termination fees to three times the average rates in many parts of Europe to compensate for steadily declining revenues in the sector.

But the Commission is seeking to harmonise such call termination rates across Europe, which are ultimately passed on to consumers, to create a single market for telecoms.

"My job is to deliver a single market for telecoms for all EU citizens," the EU Commissioner for telecoms Neelie Kroes said on Monday.

"I urge BNetzA to bring forward a new proposal that delivers lower consumer prices and helps us build a telecoms single market," she added.

The German regulator said it planned to raise rates to 0.0036 euros per minute at peak times and 0.0025 euros per minute at off-peak times. Operators following the Commission's stance charge on average 0.001 euros per minute.

The German regulator and the EU will now negotiate for a three-month period to seek a compromise solution, the Commission said.

