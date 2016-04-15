(Repeats with no change to text)
* End of austerity, ECB policies fuel euro concerns
* Merkel government steps up rhetoric in response to AfD
* Anxiety that German sway over reforms is waning
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, April 14 The euro zone crisis is back -
at least in the minds of many Germans.
Since last summer, the influx of hundreds of thousands of
refugees from the war-torn Middle East has overshadowed all
else, dominating the political debate in Berlin and the front
pages of German newspapers.
But over the past weeks a shift has taken place. With the
tide of arriving migrants slowing to a trickle, angst over
Europe's long-suffering currency bloc has returned - with a
vengeance.
"A storm is brewing," warned an editorial in the
left-leaning daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung this week.
"Sometimes the fate of a people is decided in moments where
there is not so much drama. That is what is happening now with
Europe's currency union."
The renewed focus on the euro zone is tied to a series of
distinct yet interconnected developments that have deepened the
sense of anxiety in Germany's political and media establishment.
These include the shift away from austerity in southern
Europe, the loose money polices of the European Central Bank and
recent changes in the German political landscape.
One month ago, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a
right-wing populist party that had railed against Chancellor
Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policies, surged into three
state parliaments, stunning the established parties and forcing
them into a strategic rethink.
Merkel's conservatives emerged from this discussion
convinced that they must do everything in their power to shift
the domestic debate away from refugees, officials told Reuters.
Since then, party leaders, led by Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, have stepped up their verbal attacks on the ECB's low
interest rate policies.
Their fear is that the AfD, founded three years ago as an
anti-euro party, could seize on this theme too in the run-up to
the next federal election in 2017.
One senior coalition leader described the rates debate as
"the next big theme for the AfD".
Low rates are an especially sensitive topic in Germany
because they are seen as eroding the savings of millions of
people who have squirrelled away cash in banks for their
retirement. The AfD was quick to jump on ECB President Mario
Draghi's comment last month that "helicopter money" - whereby a
central bank hands cash directly to euro zone citizens to
bolster inflation - was a "very interesting" concept.
"It is an opportune time to complain about the ECB right
now," a senior official close to Merkel acknowledged this week.
REFORM FATIGUE
The ECB is also coming under fire for another reason: the
sense in Germany that its loose policies have diminished the
pressure on southern European countries to reform their
economies and reduce still-swollen debt piles and deficits.
Berlin has watched on in horror this year as one euro zone
country after another has signalled a departure from the
consolidation path that Merkel and Schaeuble insisted upon at
the height of the euro crisis.
In Portugal, a new Socialist government backed by far-left
allies in parliament announced plans last month to lift the
minimum wage by 20 percent, cut value-added tax for restaurants
by a whopping 10 percentage points and reintroduce four public
holidays.
Further afield, attempts by the French government to reform
the labour market have stalled in the face of protests. And both
Italy and Spain have signalled that they have little interest in
listening to the European Union about lowering their deficits.
Meanwhile, German frustration with Greece is bubbling over
again as reform talks between Athens and its creditors drag on.
This week the normally reserved German head of the euro zone's
rescue fund, Klaus Regling, complained that Greek reform
implementation was the worst in all of Europe.
German newspapers have been full of charts showing rising
debt levels across the euro zone's southern periphery.
Germany and its euro zone partners still hold sway over
Greece, which needs funds from its third bailout to pay its
bills and avoid bankruptcy.
But Berlin is realising that its influence in other
countries, which never received a bailout in the first place or
have already exited their programmes, is limited.
Although still strong at home, Merkel has emerged weakened
in Europe from the refugee crisis. And in the eyes of many of
her partners, Germany no longer enjoys the moral high ground on
economic issues.
At a time when the euro zone is putting pressure on Greece
to save on pensions, Merkel's coalition is considering reforms
that would funnel more money to the elderly - another measure,
it seems, which is designed to thwart the rise of the AfD.
Still, the hand-wringing continues over southern Europe and
an ECB with few if any arrows left in its quiver.
"If southern Europe continues like this the euro will slip
into a new crisis," the Sueddeutsche editorial warned. "And this
time the coffers will be so empty and the defence mechanisms so
weak that the currency could be completely swept away."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, editing by Peter Millership)