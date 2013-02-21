BERLIN Feb 21 The euro is at a relatively good level against the U.S. dollar, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, signalling he was happy with the current exchange rate.

Schaeuble said the euro had started its life at around $1.17 and was now trading at about $1.33.

"That is quite a good level," he said at an event with young people, adding that the common currency was more stable than Germany's deutsche mark had been.