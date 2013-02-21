BRIEF-Times Property Holdings clarifies on issues regarding high concentration of shareholding
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
BERLIN Feb 21 The euro is at a relatively good level against the U.S. dollar, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, signalling he was happy with the current exchange rate.
Schaeuble said the euro had started its life at around $1.17 and was now trading at about $1.33.
"That is quite a good level," he said at an event with young people, adding that the common currency was more stable than Germany's deutsche mark had been.
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.