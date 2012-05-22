BERLIN May 22 Germany does not believe that
jointly issued euro zone bonds offer a solution to the bloc's
debt crisis and will not change its stance despite calls from
France and other countries to consider such a step, a senior
German official said on Tuesday.
"That's a firm conviction which will not change in June,"
the official said at a German government briefing before an
informal summit of EU leaders on Wednesday. A second summit will
be held at the end of June.
The official, requesting anonymity, also said he saw no need
for leaders to discuss a loosening of deficit goals for
struggling euro zone countries like Greece or Spain, nor to
explore new ways for recapitalise vulnerable banks at
Wednesday's meeting.