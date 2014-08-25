SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain Aug 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said Germany would back Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to head up the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

"Luis de Guindos has been an excellent economy minister in difficult times," Merkel told a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, at the end of a two-day visit.

(Reporting by Anna Valderrama, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Andres Gonzalez)