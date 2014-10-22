BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
BERLIN Oct 22 Certificate prices in Europe's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must rise in order for the system to be effective in fighting climate change, a senior German official said on Wednesday.
Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the European Union to fight global warming by quickly reforming the ETS, and as part of that, reducing surplus CO2 certificates. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael Nienaber)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.