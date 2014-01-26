BERLIN Jan 26 The head of Germany's Social
Democrats in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition on Sunday
denounced eurosceptic parties on the far left and right as
"stupid" and pledged a tough fight against them in the European
parliamentary election campaign.
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, also Merkel's economy
minister and head of the Social Democrats, blasted the "uniting
enemies of Europe on the left and right" over their
anti-European campaigning for the May election.
"Let's stand up against these stupid slogans about Germany
being 'the paymaster of Europe'," Gabriel said, referring in
particular to the campaign of the Alternative for Germany (AfD)
party that has attracted voters opposed to spending taxpayer
money on bailing out struggling euro zone countries.
"We're going to defend Europe against the smart-alec
professors, the former lobbyists or the left-wing radicals,"
Gabriel said in a speech to a special SPD congress in Berlin
that overwhelmingly voted for Martin Schulz to lead the
centre-left party's banner in the May 25 elections.
Schulz, 58, is president of the EU parliament and harbours
ambitions of becoming the EU Commission's next president.
Europe's Social Democrats were the second largest bloc
behind the conservative European People's Party (EPP) in the
last European parliamentary election in 2009, but hope to come
out on top in May.
Polls across Europe show that socialists have a good chance
of winning the most seats in the European Parliament this time.
The SPD is seen as the most pro-Europe party in Germany; even
while in opposition the previous four years, it voted more
reliably for euro zone rescue measures in parliament than
deputies in Merkel's then-centre-right coalition
Schulz criticised the European Central Bank in his speech,
saying it should do more to encourage banks to support the
European economy. "It's not on that the banks can borrow money
from the ECB for 0.25 percent interest rates and then refrain
from investing those funds into the real economy," Schulz said.
The AfD on Saturday picked their leading candidate for the
European elections, party chairman Bernd Lucke.
Founded less than a year ago by a group of academics and
businessmen frustrated by the escalation of the euro zone
financial crisis, the AfD first called for the end of the euro
currency and a return to Germany's deutschemark.
But the easing of the euro crisis since then has forced it
to scrap that demand - for now. The AfD would win 7 percent of
the next European Parliament vote, a poll on Sunday found.
Merkel's Christian Democrats picked a political heavyweight,
former Lower Saxony state premier David McAllister to head the
CDU slate in the European vote.