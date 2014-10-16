Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
BERLIN Oct 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Thursday that sanctions against Russia over Ukraine were necessary but they did not preclude dialogue with Moscow.
Speaking ahead of an EU-Asia summit in Milan where Merkel and other European leaders are to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in months, the German leader described the situation in Ukraine as "very difficult".
In her speech, Merkel also said the euro crisis had not yet been solved and stressed the need for members of the single currency bloc to stick to fiscal rules to ensure sustainable growth. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown; Writing by Noah Barkin)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.