(Adds quotes)
BERLIN Oct 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told parliament on Thursday that Europe must push ahead with
efforts to cut public deficits and improve competitiveness
because the euro zone debt crisis has not yet been overcome and
its causes have not been eliminated.
Speaking to the background of nervousness in financial
markets about signs of a global slowdown, Merkel said European
Union leaders must bear in mind, as they debate ways to boost
growth, that painful fiscal reforms have begun to pay off.
"Early successes prove that we chose the right path from the
start," she said, citing improved productivity and finances in
some euro zone states and what she termed the "successful" exit
of Ireland, Portugal and Spain from their bailout programmes.
"But - and I will say this again and again - we are still
far from our goal," Merkel said.
"The crisis has not yet been permanently and sustainably
overcome because the causes, regarding the set-up of the
European economic and currency union and the situation of
individual member states, haven't been eliminated."
"We have to press ahead determinedly with our efforts for
sustainable growth and solid public finances and the creation of
jobs," said Merkel, who is under pressure to allow member states
such as France and Italy greater flexibility under EU deficit
rules so that they can focus on measures to create employment.
But, like Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who has faced
repeated criticisms of Berlin's stance at International Monetary
Fund talks in Washington and from other EU finance ministers,
the chancellor showed little sign of being swayed.
"All - and I stress here once again - all member states must
fully respect the reinforced rules of the stability and growth
pact," she said, adding that the incoming European Commission
would have to uphold these rules to defend the EU's credibility.
Speaking ahead of an EU-Asia summit in Milan where she and
other EU leaders will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for
the first time in months, with President Petro Poroshenko of
Ukraine, Merkel called the situation there "very difficult".
(Reporting by Stephen Brow and Madeline Chambers; Writing by
Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)