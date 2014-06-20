LUXEMBOURG, June 20 The German government can do
little to prevent a real estate asset bubble from forming but
point out that central bank liquidity is too high, rather than
too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Friday.
Schaeuble was asked what the government would do if property
prices were to rise dangerously fast due to record-low interest
rates, a day after the minister warned about it happening.
"The government can do relatively little but point out that
we do not have too little central bank money in the financial
markets but rather too much and that therefore it is necessary
to support the ECB (European Central Bank) to move forward
together with other central banks in the world," Schaeuble said.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing Jan Strupczewski)