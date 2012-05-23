BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
BRUSSELS May 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany will propose strengthening the European Union's investment arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and deepening the bloc's internal market but expects no decisions at a summit focused on boosting growth.
Merkel also reiterated her opposition to jointly-issued euro bonds, saying they were against EU law and would make no contribution to growth.
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: