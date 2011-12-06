VIENNA Dec 6 Any changes to the European
Union treaty to help win back trust in the bloc's economy must
come quickly, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Tuesday, ahead of a crucial EU summit later this week.
"The country and government heads on Friday (will) do what
is necessary -- all that they have promised themselves and us
-- to make the necessary choices, and step by step also win back
trust in the finances of European Union," he told a panel
discussion in Vienna. Asked what he thought was needed,
Schaeuble said that proposed treaty changes needed adoption as
quickly as possible, if agreed.
Credit rating agency S&P on Monday warned 15 countries
including Germany that it may cut their credit ratings if EU
leaders fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the
region's debt crisis at a Friday summit.