VIENNA Dec 6 Any changes to the European Union treaty to help win back trust in the bloc's economy must come quickly, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, ahead of a crucial EU summit later this week.

"The country and government heads on Friday (will) do what is necessary -- all that they have promised themselves and us -- to make the necessary choices, and step by step also win back trust in the finances of European Union," he told a panel discussion in Vienna. Asked what he thought was needed, Schaeuble said that proposed treaty changes needed adoption as quickly as possible, if agreed.

Credit rating agency S&P on Monday warned 15 countries including Germany that it may cut their credit ratings if EU leaders fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a Friday summit.