BERLIN, Sept 20 Unused funds in the euro zone's
rescue mechanism could be used to boost investment across the
continent and help it recover from the worst financial crisis in
a generation, according to a German newspaper report on
Saturday.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said experts advising incoming
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker want the money that the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) did not currently need for
financial assistance to be set aside for investments.
Juncker aims to present a 300 billion euro ($385
billion)investment plan in November without creating new debt to
help Europe recover from recession, get people back into jobs
and boost growth.
With Europe's economy struggling to recover from recession
and joblessness, European Union member states have tasked the
European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to
propose projects that will create growth.
Under the plan, some 80 billion euros paid-in-capital in the
ESM could be put into an investment fund under the
administration of the EIB. The EIB, which has been called upon
to do more to help European growth, could then use those funds
for its infrastructure projects, the paper said.
The ESM and a spokesperson for new Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker declined comment but the newspaper reported
Juncker was open to the idea.
As the ESM was set up to provide struggling euro zone member
states with financial programmes, its mandate would need to be
changed for the plan to work and would require member state
support.
"The ESM has a clearly set mandate, a function as a rescue
mechanism," a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said
in response to the report. "Changes to the Treaty, which we
reject, would need to be ratified by all ESM countries."
The topic of how to boost investment is being hotly debated.
Among proposals are an Italian paper on new financing tools for
companies, a Franco-German proposal on how to boost private
investment and a Polish proposal to create a joint fund worth
700 billion euros.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly video
message that "private capital, which is available, should really
be used" to achieve growth, addressing for instance digital
networks and roads.
(1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro)
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Robin
Emmott in Brussels; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)