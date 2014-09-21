CAIRNS, Australia, Sept 21 Germany's finance
minister on Sunday rejected the idea of tapping unused money in
the euro zone's rescue fund to boost investment, saying the
fund's purpose was only to help countries in trouble and to
boost confidence.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday that experts
advising incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker want the money that the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) does not currently need for financial assistance to be set
aside for investments.
"That has nothing to do with financing investment," Wolfgang
Schaeuble said at the end of a meeting of Group of 20 finance
ministers in Cairns, Australia. The fund was created to help
ailing countries and to stop investors from betting on their
bankruptcy, he added.
"But above all the fund is there not to be used and to
create confidence," Schaeuble added.
The ESM was set up to safeguard and provide instant access
to financial assistance programmes for euro zone members in
financial difficulty. It has a maximum lending capacity of 500
billion euros.
Berlin already said on Saturday it was against plans to add
such tasks to the ESM but Schaeuble's comments are likely to put
an end to the debate as the fund's mandate would need to be
changed for the plan to work. That would require member state
support.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Annika Breidthardt,;
Editing by Mark Potter)