BERLIN, Sept 10 There is a risk that the euro
zone will break up if the people living in crisis-stricken
southern European countries do not accept structural reforms in
the coming years, the head of Germany's BGA trade association
said on Monday.
"If people do not say yes (to the reforms), then the euro
will not be able to exist in its current form," Anton Boerner
told Reuters in an interview.
He said he did not expect Germany to sink into recession
this year and added that he also did not see German exports
falling or stagnating this year or next.