FRANKFURT, Nov 21 German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse plans to create a new market for small companies and startups, 14 years after the crash of the Neuer Markt tech market.

"The need for capital amongst small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe has grown significantly," Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said in a statement on Monday.

The German government has for several years been pushing for the creation of a technology market that would make it easier for startups to obtain capital.

But Deutsche Boerse had so far merely created an online platform to connect growing startups with international investors, citing concern there was not enough demand for a separate tech market similar to the Neuer Markt of the 1990s.

The new market announced on Monday targets small and medium-sized companies in general, rather than just tech-related firms.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel welcomed the move.

"I am confident that the new segment will make a crucial contribution to there being more stock market listings of young innovative growth firms in Germany again," he said in a statement.

At the height of the dotcom boom, companies lined up to list on Germany's Neuer Markt, attracting huge interest from small investors, many of whom were later burned when tech stocks crashed. The market was also tarnished by scandals, becoming a symbol of corporate mismanagement and investor greed.

Deutsche Boerse said there would be legal and financial due diligence before any company was admitted to the new market, including research reports commissioned by the stock exchange operator.

The new market, which is yet to be named, is to launch on March 1, 2017, and will eventually have its own index. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)