BERLIN, April 10 German imports will rise faster
than exports in 2012, Germany's BGA trade association said on
Tuesday, and Asia will become ever more important as a trading
partner.
The BGA said it saw imports rising 7 percent in nominal
terms, outstripping exports which it sees up 6 percent. The
trade surplus will rise to 159 billion euros from 158 billion
euros last year.
"German exports will reach another record high in 2012,
especially medium and small-sized companies are in a positive
mood, even if no longer euphoric," BGA President Anton Boerner
said in a statement.
Boerner said savings measures in Europe impacting investment
and private consumption were hitting demand for German exports,
but this was compensated by rising demand in emerging economies
in Asia, southern America, North America and the Middle East.
"While Europe is losing importance as an export market, Asia
is gaining ever more importance," Boerner said. "If this trend
continues at the current tempo, the importance of Europe and
Asia for the German economy will ... be equal by 2040."
Trade with countries outside the euro zone drove German
exports higher for the second month running in February, defying
expectations of a fall, but its overall trade surplus still fell
on the back of higher imports.
BGA says it represents mainly medium-sized businesses with
total annual sales of 1.3 trillion euros.
