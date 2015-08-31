BERLIN Aug 31 German food exports to China rose
almost 47 percent in the first half of this year, the Federal
Association of German Food and Drink Industries (BVE) said on
Monday, despite a slowdown in Chinese economic growth.
The surge in food sales contrasted with a less than 1
percent rise in Germany's total exports to China in January to
June - the same as to crisis-burdened Greece - according to
figures from the DIHK chambers of commerce.
Strong demand for German food exports is as much due to
Chinese consumers' widespread suspicion of domestic food
products as a growing demand for German goods, said trade agency
Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI).
German dairy products are in especially high demand, said
GTAI's representative in Beijing, Stefanie Schmitt: "People
don't trust Chinese dairy products after so many food scandals
in the past few years."
Demand for foreign milk had rocketed as a result, she said,
adding that German products were cheaper in China than dairy
goods imported from New Zealand or Australia.
Chinese buyers had also transferred their trust of
German-made cars and machines onto other goods, she said.
However, despite optimism about growing demand, the industry
is hampered by the lack of trade agreements between the two
nations, said Schmitt.
German food manufacturers exports to China grew by nearly 47
percent to 604 million euros ($677 million) in the first half,
BVE said.
China was Germany's fourth-biggest export market in 2014,
accounting for 6.6 percent of total German sales overseas.
China's economy, which in the past produced double-digit
growth, is slowing. The government reported that annual growth
in the second quarter was 7 percent, but some economists expect
growth was slower and rising concern about the economy triggered
a recent selloff on Chinese stock markets that risks further
damaging consumer sentiment.
