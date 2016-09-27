FRANKFURT, Sept 27 A German privacy regulator
ordered Facebook on Tuesday to stop collecting and
storing data of German users of its messaging app WhatsApp and
to delete all data that has already been forwarded to it.
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of
Information said Facebook was infringing data protection law and
had not obtained effective approval from WhatsApp's 35 million
users in Germany.
"After the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook two years
ago, both parties have publicly assured that data will not be
shared between them," commissioner Johannes Caspar said in a
statement.
Facebook, the world's biggest social network, bought
WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and stock in an effort to reach
a younger audience.
"The fact that this is now happening is not only a
misleading of their users and the public, but also constitutes
an infringement of national data protection law," Caspar added.
Facebook, which has its German headquarters in Hamburg and
therefore falls under Caspar's jurisdiction, said in a statement
that it complied with EU data protection law.
"We are open to working with the Hamburg DPA in an effort to
address their questions and resolve any concerns," it said.
The data watchdog said Facebook and WhatsApp were
independent companies that should process their users' data
based on their own terms and conditions and data privacy
policies.
The Hamburg commissioner's move comes after EU and U.S.
regulators said they would scrutinise changes to privacy
settings that WhatsApp made in August.
