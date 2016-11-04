BERLIN Nov 4 German prosecutors are
investigating Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook
executives, a spokesman for the Munich prosecutor's office said
on Friday, following a complaint alleging the company broke
national laws against hate speech and sedition by failing to
remove racist postings.
The spokesman declined to provide further details. German
attorney Chan-jo Jun had filed a complaint with prosecutors in
the Bavarian city in September and demanded that Facebook
executives be compelled to comply with anti-hate speech laws by
deleting racist or violent postings from its site.
Facebook's rules forbid bullying, harassment and threatening
language, but critics say it does not do enough to enforce them
and has failed to staunch a tide of racist and threatening posts
on the social network during an influx of migrants into Europe.
Prosecutors in Hamburg earlier this year rejected a similar
complaint by Jun on the grounds that the regional court lacked
jurisdiction because Facebook's European operations are based in
Ireland.
"There is a different view in Bavaria," his firm Jun Lawyers
of Wuerzburg in Bavaria said in a statement.
"Upon Jun's request, Bavarian Justice Minister Winfried
Bausback said that Hamburg's view was wrong and German law does
indeed apply to some of the offences," it said.
Jun's complaint named Zuckerberg, who is Facebook's founder
and chief executive, and nine other managers at the company. A
spokesman for Facebook declined to comment on the proceedings.
Jun has compiled a list of 438 postings that were flagged as
inappropriate but not deleted over the past year. They include
what some might consider merely angry political rantings, but
also clear examples of racist hate speech and calls to violence
laced with references to Nazi-era genocide.
Following a public outcry and pressure from German
politicians, Facebook this year hired Arvato, a business
services unit of Bertelsmann, to monitor and delete
racist posts.
A rash of online abuse and violent attacks against newcomers
to Germany accompanied the influx of hundreds of thousands of
migrants last year, which led to a rise in the popularity of the
anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and has put
pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Caroline Copley; Writing
by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)