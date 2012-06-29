* Party claims rights being violated
* Lower courts have ruled publication is propaganda
BERLIN, June 29 A German far-right party's legal
challenge against the German postal service over its refusal to
deliver the party's magazine will be decided in the Federal High
Court in September.
A leader in the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD)
said on Friday the challenge on freedom of speech grounds was
raised by NPD deputies in the Saxony state assembly, one of two
state assemblies in Germany where the far-right party has seats.
Holger Szymanski, a spokesman for the NPD in the Saxony
parliament, said the party believes its constitutional rights to
free speech are being violated by the postal service's refusal
to distribute its newsletter, "Klartext".
"From our perspective, 'Klartext' is quite obviously a
magazine," said Szymanski, whose party is seen by police
agencies as the most significant neo-Nazi party in Germany since
the end of the Third Reich.
The postal service is the latest company to run into a legal
challenge from the NPD. Since 2008 it has refused to send out
"Klartext" in the Leipzig region.
Lower state and district courts in Saxony have backed the
postal service's position regarding "Klartext" and said it
should not be considered a magazine but rather propaganda
intolerant of different opinions. The high court said on
Thursday it would issue its ruling in September.
Under German law, all newspapers must be distributed by the
postal service in accordance with the principles of free speech
and freedom of information.
"Political content does not play a role in the juridical
decision," said Joachim Bornkamm, chief justice at the High
Court of Justice, in comments that opened the trial on Thursday.
Because 'Klartext' is distributed to non-subscribers, much
like advertising pamphlets, its status as a newspaper has come
under question. Many Germans view it as a vehicle for
nationalist propaganda rather than a news source.
This dispute is only the latest in a series as German
companies attempt to avoid interactions with the NPD. In 2003,
Sparkasse Bank, a savings bank, attempted to shut down the
party's bank account, but was overruled by the Federal Court.
(Reporting by Sophie Duvernoy; Editing by Michael Roddy)