BERLIN, March 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said her Christian Democrats (CDU) were still working well with
their Free Democrat (FDP) partners in the federal government and
she saw no need to call a national election before her second
term finishes in 2013.
The CDU won a state election in the tiny state of Saarland
on Sunday but the FDP - known as the Liberals - crashed out of
the local assembly with just 1.2 percent of the vote, continuing
a dismal run which has weakened Merkel's government.
"We are working well together in Berlin. Of course
coalitions by their nature have to hold discussions on certain
themes ... but there is no comparison between what led to the
collapse of the coalition in Saarland and the situation in
Berlin. Our Conservative-Liberal coalition will continue to
carry out its tasks," she told a news conference.