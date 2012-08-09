BERLIN Aug 9 German director Kurt Maetzig, who
was banned by the Nazis from making films but went on to
co-found Communist East Germany's state-owned film production
company, died on Wednesday, a former colleague told Reuters. He
was 101.
Born in Berlin, Maetzig became known for his drama "Marriage
in the Shadows", the story of a couple who fled Nazi Germany in
the 1940s, which was shown in 1947 and became one of the most
successful films in the post-war years totalling over 12 million
viewers.
Maetzig himself had been banned by the Nazis from making
films because his mother was Jewish.
"He was a key figure in film history," said Dorett Molitor
from the Potsdam Film Museum, noting Maetzig's family had
informed her of his death.
"This is a great loss," said Molitor. "We organized events
and exhibitions at the Film Museum together in the past years."
Ambivalent towards the Communist regime, Maetzig directed
several propaganda films for East Germany's government which
were produced by the state-owned company Defa.
His film "The Rabbit is Me", however, was banned in 1965
since it was seen as disloyal to the Communist party.
Its premiere took place 25 years later at the Berlin film
festival, one year after the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.
Maetzig also became president of the German Film Academy in
Potsdam-Babelsberg in 1954, where he taught Stage Direction for
ten years.
The director, who lived in the small village of Wildkuhl, in
the former East German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, had been
married four times and had three children.
(Reporting By Elisa Oddone, editing by Paul Casciato)