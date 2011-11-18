FRANKFURT Nov 18 Neither euro zone governments nor financial markets should expect the European Central Bank to step up and solve the sovereign debt crisis alone, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

"There is no pressure on the ECB to unleash all (its) firepower," Schaeuble said at European Banking Congress.

"If we did that, calm would last for a few weeks at most."

Many analysts see the ECB as the only institution which could solve the crisis by buying large amounts of government bonds of countries mired in the debt crisis, but Germany and the ECB have rejected this option, saying it would break EU treaties. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen)