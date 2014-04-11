WASHINGTON, April 11 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he and other top finance
officials from the Group of Seven developed nations (G7) had
agreed to work together to solve the Ukraine crisis, and that
Russia must be a part of the solution.
Schaeuble added that he expected Ukraine to be mentioned in
the communiques of the G20 and IMF.
"We were all agreed that we must solve this problem
together," he said in Washington. Russia must be part of the
solution and "we don't want to make this difficult for Russia,"
he added.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson and
Michelle Martin)