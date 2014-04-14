BERLIN, April 14 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he sees no signs at all of a
deflation spiral in Europe and ECB President Mario Draghi had
made a convincing case at the recent IMF meeting that Europe's
low inflation held no deflation risk.
In an interview with Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio he
added, "of course the exchange rate is strong and if it were to
continue to rise then it could negatively impact economic
development in Europe, which has improved but needs to improve
further. If European goods become too expensive and imports too
cheap then that is not good."
Schaeuble added the Ukraine crisis was the biggest
geo-political risk facing the world economy.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)