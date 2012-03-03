* Two thirds of German lawmakers must approve fiscal pact
* Merkel facing growing revolt on crisis spending
* Opposition says Merkel must consult it on growth measures
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, March 3 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel faces an unexpected challenge in getting new euro zone
budget discipline rules approved at home, after the government
confirmed on Saturday the new treaty would require a two-thirds
majority in both houses of parliament.
That will leave Merkel depending on opposition parties, who,
despite having backed her in the past on a second Greek bailout
package and extended powers for the euro zone's bailout fund,
are likely to demand concessions in exchange for their support
such as growth stimulus measures.
Merkel is also fighting to contain a growing rebellion over
euro zone policy within her own centre-right coalition and faces
stiff resistance to any further bailout spending from some of
her political allies as well as the public.
The need for a two-thirds majority was reported in a
newspaper on Saturday and confirmed by a government spokeswoman.
It caused surprise as the German constitution already includes a
"debt-brake" law enshrining budget discipline.
Germany's own law inspired the compact signed by all but two
European Union countries in Brussels on Friday. But as the
treaty allows a country to be sued in the European Court of
Justice if budget rules are flouted, it affects national
sovereignty and the constitution and therefore requires a
greater majority.
"The government has in fact come to the conclusion that the
fiscal compact will have to be ratified under Article 23 of the
constitution," a government spokeswoman said in emailed
comments. Article 23 covers sovereign and European
jurisdictions.
REVOLT BREWING
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens in the
Bundestag lower house on Monday backed Merkel on the second
bailout for Greece, allowing her to sail past the simple
majority required.
However the vote showed Merkel faces growing opposition
within her own party. Four more lawmakers rebelled in Monday's
vote on the 130 billion euro ($175 billion) package than the 13
who defied Merkel last September in a vote on boosting the euro
zone's temporary rescue fund.
Analysts said resistance from within her own coalition could
weaken the chancellor and make it harder for her to agree to
strengthen Europe's financial defences just when international
pressure on Germany is rising.
The world's leading economies in the G20 piled pressure on
Berlin last weekend to drop its opposition to a enlarging the
permanent European bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism.
Commenting on the need for a larger majority, Frank-Walter
Steinmeier, head of the SPD parliamentary group, said Merkel now
had to rely on the opposition.
"Chancellor Merkel must approach us immediately. She hasn't
done this in the past ... a two thirds majority in the Bundestag
and (upper chamber) Bundesrat cannot be assumed as a matter of
course," he said in a statement.
"I cannot imagine that the pact would be approved without
accompanying measures to support growth," Steinmeier added.
Both the SPD and the Greens have called for a European
financial transactions tax which could be used to finance a
stimulus programme for the bloc.
EU finance ministers meet in Brussels on March 13, giving
them an opportunity to discuss the European Commission's
blueprint on such a tax, an idea that faces stiff opposition
from London.
Steinmeier also urged Merkel to clarify whether the German
parliament would vote on the fiscal compact at the same time as
it votes on the permanent euro zone bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
The Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's
Christian Democrats in Bavaria, repeated its opposition to any
increase in the ESM at a conference on Saturday.