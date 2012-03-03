* Two thirds of German lawmakers must approve fiscal pact

* Merkel facing growing revolt on crisis spending

* Opposition says Merkel must consult it on growth measures

By Alexandra Hudson

BERLIN, March 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces an unexpected challenge in getting new euro zone budget discipline rules approved at home, after the government confirmed on Saturday the new treaty would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

That will leave Merkel depending on opposition parties, who, despite having backed her in the past on a second Greek bailout package and extended powers for the euro zone's bailout fund, are likely to demand concessions in exchange for their support such as growth stimulus measures.

Merkel is also fighting to contain a growing rebellion over euro zone policy within her own centre-right coalition and faces stiff resistance to any further bailout spending from some of her political allies as well as the public.

The need for a two-thirds majority was reported in a newspaper on Saturday and confirmed by a government spokeswoman. It caused surprise as the German constitution already includes a "debt-brake" law enshrining budget discipline.

Germany's own law inspired the compact signed by all but two European Union countries in Brussels on Friday. But as the treaty allows a country to be sued in the European Court of Justice if budget rules are flouted, it affects national sovereignty and the constitution and therefore requires a greater majority.

"The government has in fact come to the conclusion that the fiscal compact will have to be ratified under Article 23 of the constitution," a government spokeswoman said in emailed comments. Article 23 covers sovereign and European jurisdictions.

REVOLT BREWING

The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens in the Bundestag lower house on Monday backed Merkel on the second bailout for Greece, allowing her to sail past the simple majority required.

However the vote showed Merkel faces growing opposition within her own party. Four more lawmakers rebelled in Monday's vote on the 130 billion euro ($175 billion) package than the 13 who defied Merkel last September in a vote on boosting the euro zone's temporary rescue fund.

Analysts said resistance from within her own coalition could weaken the chancellor and make it harder for her to agree to strengthen Europe's financial defences just when international pressure on Germany is rising.

The world's leading economies in the G20 piled pressure on Berlin last weekend to drop its opposition to a enlarging the permanent European bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

Commenting on the need for a larger majority, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, head of the SPD parliamentary group, said Merkel now had to rely on the opposition.

"Chancellor Merkel must approach us immediately. She hasn't done this in the past ... a two thirds majority in the Bundestag and (upper chamber) Bundesrat cannot be assumed as a matter of course," he said in a statement.

"I cannot imagine that the pact would be approved without accompanying measures to support growth," Steinmeier added.

Both the SPD and the Greens have called for a European financial transactions tax which could be used to finance a stimulus programme for the bloc.

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels on March 13, giving them an opportunity to discuss the European Commission's blueprint on such a tax, an idea that faces stiff opposition from London.

Steinmeier also urged Merkel to clarify whether the German parliament would vote on the fiscal compact at the same time as it votes on the permanent euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats in Bavaria, repeated its opposition to any increase in the ESM at a conference on Saturday.