* Around 200 flight cancellations seen Monday
* Talks between Fraport and GdF union broke down Friday
* Strike resumed 2000 GMT Sun, to run until Thurs 0400 GMT
* Lufthansa shares down 3.6 pct, hurt by high oil
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Airport operator Fraport
expects around 200 flight cancellations on Monday at
Frankfurt, Europe's third-busiest airport in terms of passenger
numbers, it said on Monday as a strike by airfield workers
continued into a third week.
Lufthansa, which accounts for around half of the
airport's average daily movements of 1,300, said it was
cancelling around 140 flights.
The latest walkouts began on Sunday at 2000 GMT and are due
to run until 0400 GMT on Thursday.
Each day of strikes is costing Fraport around 1 million
euros ($1.4 million) in lost revenue. Lufthansa said last week
the first four days of strikes had cost it a high double-digit
million euros amount, but has declined to provide a new estimate
since.
The GdF union is calling for higher pay and shorter hours
for around 190 staff who work on the airport apron. Fraport says
the demands, which would equate to pay increases of between 50
and 70 percent, are unreasonable.
The walkouts by staff representing just 1 percent of
Fraport's workforce have also resulted in calls for changes to
Germany's labour laws to prevent such small groups of striking
workers from exercising such pressure.
"A mini-union cannot be allowed to blackmail a company in
this fashion," CDU/CSU politician Michael Fuchs said last week.
Fraport's own staff council has distanced itself from the
striking workers, saying they were not acting in the best
interests of the workforce as a whole.
OTHER GROUPS
Ver.di, one of Germany's largest trade unions, said on
Sunday that if the GdF succeeded in its demands, it would make
similar requests for other groups of workers at the airport.
A Fraport spokesman said on Monday: "This validates
Fraport's view that there shouldn't be such big differences in
pay for similar roles within the group."
One attempt at mediation has already failed, with Fraport
rejecting the proposal, saying that in some places it went above
what the union had requested. Latest talks broke down on Friday,
with the GdF saying Fraport had made a lower offer than before
the strikes.
"Nothing has changed since last week, when Fraport made this
'ominous' offer," a GdF spokesman told Reuters TV. "We are ready
to talk and we will respond if Fraport comes to us."
A Fraport spokesman said the group was waiting for the GdF
to recognise it had made a good offer and to end the strikes.
"They have already played their trump card, and we have
shown that we can cope well on strike days," he said.
The number of flights cancelled since the walkouts began on
Feb. 16 is around 1,400, including Monday's expected
cancellations.
Shares in Fraport and Lufthansa fell on Monday, with Fraport
down 1.2 percent and Lufthansa, also burdened by high oil
prices, down 3.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Frank Siebelt; Editing by
David Holmes)