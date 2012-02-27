* Union says tower staff could join strike
* Around 200 flight cancellations seen Monday
* Strike resumed at 2000 GMT Sun, to run until Thurs 0400
GMT
* Lufthansa shares down 3.6 pct, hurt by high oil prices
(Adds comments from airport operator)
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German union GdF,
representing around 190 striking airfield workers at Frankfurt
airport, is considering asking more of its 3,500 union members
to join in the strikes to put more pressure on airport operator
Fraport.
"Everyone who's a member in the union can be called upon to
strike; that includes the air traffic controllers," a spokesman
for the union said on Monday evening.
The airport operator called on the German government to
prevent air traffic controllers - who work for a
government-owned company - from joining the strike.
"The threat to extend the strike would already lead to
economic damage that can under no circumstances be justified,"
it said in a statement.
Walkouts by the employees who guide planes to parking places
are now in their third week, and have so far had a limited
impact at Frankfurt, Europe's third-busiest airport in terms of
passenger numbers.
Fraport has been able to mobilise former airfield workers to
fill the gaps, meaning around 80 percent of the daily scheduled
flights have run.
Should tower staff join in, it could mean chaos for the
airport, which has an average of 1,300 flights taking off and
landing each day.
A strike threatened last year by air traffic controllers
across Germany would have disrupted around 3,000 flights a day,
not only those taking off and landing in Germany, but also those
flying over the country.
Airport operator Fraport expects around 200 flight
cancellations in total on Monday at Frankfurt.
Lufthansa, which accounts for around half of the
airport's take-off and landings, said it was cancelling around
140 flights on Monday and a similar number on Tuesday.
The latest walkouts began on Sunday at 2000 GMT and are due
to run until 0400 GMT on Thursday.
Each day of strikes is costing Fraport around 1 million
euros ($1.4 million) in lost revenue. Lufthansa said last week
the first four days of strikes had cost it a high double-digit
million euros amount, but has declined to provide a new estimate
since.
The GdF union is calling for higher pay and shorter hours
for around 190 staff who work on the airport apron. Fraport says
the demands, which would equate to pay increases of between 50
and 70 percent, are unreasonable.
The walkouts by staff representing just 1 percent of
Fraport's workforce have also resulted in calls for changes to
Germany's labour laws to prevent such small groups of striking
workers from exercising such pressure.
"A mini-union cannot be allowed to blackmail a company in
this fashion," CDU/CSU politician Michael Fuchs said last week.
Fraport's own staff council has distanced itself from the
striking workers, saying they were not acting in the best
interests of the workforce as a whole.
The number of flights cancelled since the walkouts began on
Feb. 16 is around 1,400, including Monday's expected
cancellations.
Shares in Fraport and Lufthansa fell on Monday, with Fraport
down 1.2 percent and Lufthansa, additionally burdened by high
oil prices, down 3.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Frank Siebelt; Editing by
David Holmes, Erica Billingham, David Hulmes and Richard Chang)