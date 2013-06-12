BERLIN, June 12 Germany will set up an 8 billion
euro relief fund for areas of the country hit by flooding over
the last week which has forced thousands of people to be
evacuated from their homes, sources in Germany's centre-right
coalition told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cost of the floods that have swept through southern and
eastern Germany could reach 12 billion euros ($15.93 billion),
of which insurers could cover up to 3 billion, according to the
ratings agency Fitch.
The central government will share the cost equally with the
states but would probably need a supplementary budget to finance
its 4 billion-euros share, and might have to raise money on the
capital markets, the sources said.
However, tax hikes will not be necessary, Economy Minister
Philipp Roesler said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose repeated trips to the
worst-hit areas triggered a remark about a "rubber-boot
competition" from her challenger for September's election, Peer
Steinbrueck, said on Thursday there would be "no upper limit" to
state aid.
She said the cost could match the devastating floods of
2002, when a 7 billion-euro relief fund was dwarfed by total
spending of 12 billion euros to clean up the damage.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Michelle Martin)