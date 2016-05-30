BERLIN May 30 German luxury carmaker Audi
said it has stopped production at its second-biggest
plant in southwestern Germany because of flooding.
Parts of the factory, where over 16,000 people build Audi's
high-margin models such as the A8 saloon and the R8 sports car,
have been flooded following heavy rains over night, a
spokeswoman said on Monday.
The spokeswoman couldn't say when production would resume or
how many workers were affected by the disruptions. Audi is due
to report first-quarter results on Wednesday after delaying
publication due to VW's diesel emissions scandal.
Four people have been killed in the floods and storms in the
southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg where Neckarsulm
is located.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)