BERLIN May 30 German luxury carmaker Audi said it has stopped production at its second-biggest plant in southwestern Germany because of flooding.

Parts of the factory, where over 16,000 people build Audi's high-margin models such as the A8 saloon and the R8 sports car, have been flooded following heavy rains over night, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman couldn't say when production would resume or how many workers were affected by the disruptions. Audi is due to report first-quarter results on Wednesday after delaying publication due to VW's diesel emissions scandal.

Four people have been killed in the floods and storms in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg where Neckarsulm is located. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)