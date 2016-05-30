* Parts of Neckarsulm plant, supply roads still flooded
* Audi declines to comment on production shortfall
* No disruptions at nearby Mercedes plant in Untertuerkheim
BERLIN, May 30 German carmaker Audi
will resume production at its second-biggest plant on Monday
after severe flooding in southwestern Germany brought assembly
of its high-end luxury vehicles to a standstill in the first
half of the day.
Parts of Audi's factory in Neckarsulm near Stuttgart, where
premium rival Mercedes-Benz is based, will resume
production when the late shift starts at about 1230 GMT, a
spokeswoman said.
Assembly of models such as the A8 saloon, R8 sports car and
top-selling A4 saloon was halted this morning because some areas
of the plant, where over 16,000 people work, were flooded after
heavy rain overnight.
The spokeswoman declined to specify the production shortfall
at the site, which builds about 1,300 cars a day.
The floods have caused no disruptions at a Mercedes-Benz
plant in Untertuerkheim, a borough of Stuttgart, where about
18,000 people make engines, transmissions and axles, a spokesman
said.
Audi is due to report first-quarter results on Wednesday
after delaying publication because of Volkswagen's diesel
emissions scandal.
Four people have been killed in the floods and storms in the
southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where
Neckarsulm is located.
