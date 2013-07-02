BRUSSELS/HAMBURG, July 2 The European Commission
has approved a 600 million euro ($782.1 million) government aid
scheme to compensate farmers in southern and eastern Germany hit
by the worst floods in a decade.
In a statement on Tuesday, the EU's executive said the
compensation scheme - which can cover up to 100 percent of lost
income in 2013 and 2014 or damage to buildings, equipment, crops
and livestock - complied with European Union state aid rules.
"This means that Germany may now start paying compensation
for the damages caused by the recent floods without prior (EU)
authorisation," the Commission said.
In total, the German government has agreed to spend up to 8
billion euros ($10 billion) to repair damage caused by the
floods in June, which forced thousands of people from their
homes.
Most of the farmland within the flooded areas is used for
grazing livestock or growing fruit and vegetables and
commodities traders have said the damage has not had a
significant effect on German grain production.
Germany will harvest 24.18 million tonnes of wheat in 2013,
up from 22.33 million in 2012, with favourable weather in May
and June helping crops, Germany's leading grain trader Toepfer
International said on June 25.
This was up from 23.35 million tonnes Toepfer had forecast
in May before the floods.
($1 = 0.7671 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore in Brussels and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg; Editing by David Holmes)