HAMBURG Feb 19 German cartel agency BKA said on Tuesday it has imposed fines totalling around 41 million euros ($54.74 million) on 22 flour mills and the German flour mills association for anti-competitive behaviour.

The fines were imposed for agreements in marketing of flour, the agency said.

The investigation had started in 2008 with searches of flour mills, and the other fines had been imposed in 2011, the agency said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)