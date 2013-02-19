BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
HAMBURG Feb 19 German cartel agency BKA said on Tuesday it has imposed fines totalling around 41 million euros ($54.74 million) on 22 flour mills and the German flour mills association for anti-competitive behaviour.
The fines were imposed for agreements in marketing of flour, the agency said.
The investigation had started in 2008 with searches of flour mills, and the other fines had been imposed in 2011, the agency said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7