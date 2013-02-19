(Adds detail from paragraph five)
HAMBURG Feb 19 German cartel agency BKA has
imposed 41 million euros ($54.7 million) in fines on 22 flour
mills and the German flour mills association for
anti-competitive behaviour.
BKA said it levied the fines for agreements in the marketing
of flour
The investigation started in 2008 with searches of flour
mills, and previous fines were imposed in 2011, the agency said
on Tuesday.
The investigation had been started following indications
that mills were agreeing on prices and market sales volumes, the
BKA said.
"Persons in authority in mills had since 2001 held regular
discussion meetings in which flour prices, allocation of
customers and sales volumes were agreed," BKA President Andreas
Mundt said in a statement.
The agreements included deliveries to large industrial
customers, bakeries and retailers, it said.
Mills have a right to appeal. Details of individual fines
were not given.
The agency on Jan. 31 fined 11 chocolate and confectionery
makers a total of 60 million euros for anti-competitive
behaviour.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane
Baird)