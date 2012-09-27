HAMBURG, Sept 27 VK Muehlen said on
Thursday it plans to close its flour mill in Hameln in central
Germany under an efficiency programme in the face of over
capacity in the country.
The group has milling capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of
grain annually and is Germany's largest flour miller.
Production at the 180,000 tonne a year Hameln mill will be
transferred to the company's other German locations as part of
an efficiency programme, the firm said in a statement on its
website.
At a time of increasingly hard competition only the mills
which can deliver high quality flour to customers at low cost
will survive, said VK Muehlen CEO Christoph Kempkes in the
statement.
The German flour market is suffering from overcapacity and
destructive competition, he said.
This meant the number of milling locations must be
consolidated and processing of flour contracts concentrated on
fewer locations, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)