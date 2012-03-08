BERLIN, March 8 Germany's FMS Wertmanagement confirmed late on Thursday that it was taking part in Greece's debt swap for private investors and said the nominal value of its involvement would be around 8.2 billion euros ($10.9 billion).

FMS, one of the major holders of Greek sovereign debt, was set up to hold the toxic assets of bailed-out former bluechip lender Hypo Real Estate.

A person close to the lender had previously indicated FMS, along with most other German banks, was likely to join the debt swap negotiated by bank lobby group IIF.

"A disorderly Greek default ... would probably trigger heavier financial damage," FMS's chief risk officer Christian Bluhm said in a statement explaining the bank's decision. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Mike Peacock)