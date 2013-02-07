BERLIN Feb 7 Just past midnight behind a Berlin
supermarket, two youngsters with torches strapped to their
woollen hats sift through rubbish bins for food that is still
edible, load their bikes with bread, vegetables and chocolate
Santas and cycle off into the darkness.
It is not poverty that inspires a growing number of young
Germans like 21-year-old student Benjamin Schmitt to forage for
food in the garbage, but anger at loss and waste which the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates at one-third of all
food produced worldwide, every year, valued at about $1
trillion.
In environmentally aware, cost-conscious Germany,
"foodsharing" is the latest fad, using the Internet to share
food recovered from supermarket bins while it is still in good
condition.
"Dumpster-diving" for society's cast-offs is a fast-growing
phenomenon among sub-cultures in Europe and the United States
and "freegans" - vegans who do not believe in paying for food -
have long been sifting through supermarket wheelie bins.
But the "foodsharing" movement that has sprung up in cities
like Cologne and Berlin brings efficiency and technical skills
to the table in ways that make it uniquely German.
More than 8,200 people across Germany have registered to
share food on the www.foodsharing.de website in just seven weeks
of existence, said Berlin organiser Raphael Fellmer.
The website - which has an appropriately recycled-paper look
- advises people where there are "baskets" and what is in them:
organic sausages in Cologne or spaghetti and Darjeeling tea in
Chemnitz. Members can log in or use a Smartphone app to see the
address of nearby baskets or a pick-up time and place. They can
then rate the transaction like ordinary online retailers.
For people who cannot afford the Internet, Fellmer has set
up the first of what he hopes will be many "hot spots" where
food can be picked up anonymously: a fridge at a covered market
in Berlin's Kreuzberg, where anyone can help themselves to food.
"I've come for some bread rolls, just a couple," said Frank,
an unemployed 47-year-old, who was alerted to the location of a
hoard of fresh bread on the website and called at Fellmer's
house.
Opening his rucksack, he helped himself from a bag of rolls
that had been on sale at a nearby bakery till 7 p.m. the
previous evening.
TASTE THE WASTE
Throwing away food is a rich country phenomenon but a poor
country's problem.
Camelia Bucatariu, a policy expert on food waste at the FAO
in Rome, said North American and European consumers waste 95-115
kg of food per capita a year, compared to just 6-11 kg in
sub-Saharan Africa and southeast Asia. As economies develop, the
level of food waste grows, said Bucatariu, who is Romanian.
The foodsharers' argument that the tonnes of food wasted in
Germany could feed people in poor countries is not as simplistic
as it sounds: less waste means less drain on resources in the
producer countries and less upward pressure on prices, she said.
"It is not only wasting an apple, but wasting the resources
embedded in that apple which may be produced outside of Europe,"
Bucatariu told Reuters. As well as economic damage there is the
cost to the environment of using energy to grow food that ends
up in a landfill site, emitting greenhouse gases like methane.
The FAO is studying how to change such behaviour and whether
changes are needed to legislation on the retailers' "date marks"
differentiating "Best By" from "Use By" - the latter being the
date when food may start to become a biological hazard.
Fellmer is on a three-year-old "money strike": he does not
earn or spend a euro and he, his wife and child eat only food
that has been rescued from the bins.
A rangy 29-year-old in a baggy blue jumper with spiky blond
hair and a pointed beard, he is already something of a German
media phenomenon. On a recent visit, a TV documentary crew and a
reporter from a local daily were crowded into his one-room flat.
He plonks on the table a packet of ginger biscuits for
Christmas - from a batch of hundreds fished out of bins nearby -
bearing a "use by" date which is still a month away. They taste
fine, as do some red and gold-wrapped chocolate Santas.
The "use by" dates infuriate the foodsharers, many of whom
were first inspired by the 2011 film "Taste the Waste" by their
guru Valentin Thurm.
It documents waste ranging from farmers discarding tomatoes
that are not red enough to bakeries burning the excess bread
they made to keep the shelves looking full until closing time.
Fellmer's friend Schmitt was brought up in a "very
food-conscious vegetarian household". His mother is a food
chemist who advises him on hygienic ways to eat and share food
from plastic sacks that he admits are sometimes "mushy" under
your fingers in the dark.
Like Fellmer, he lives not in east Berlin, with its history
of squats and communes, but in the leafy western suburb of
Dahlem where he bin-dives under the noses of the German
capital's most affluent residents.
Foodsharing appeals to the "hipster" culture of Berlin with
its tradition of anti-establishment protest, Schmitt said.
The German crowdsourcing techniques could turn out to be
"best practice" for reducing waste in other countries too, said
the FAO's Bucatariu.
"Solutions may vary according to the culture, the context
and to what access to food there is," she said. "But each and
every one of us can do something."
