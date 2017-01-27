BERLIN Jan 27 Germany's new Foreign Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday that Europe, the country's
transatlantic partnership with the United States, and
multilateralism would remain core to the country's foreign
policies.
In a speech to diplomats in Berlin after taking office from
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Gabriel also said populist movements
were seizing on people's fears with promises of new nationalist
priorities, but it would be "huge mistake" to move in that
direction.
He said Germany should react with self-confidence to the
political changes in the United States. He said he was looking
forward to meeting the designated U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)