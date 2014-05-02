BERLIN May 2 EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton said on Friday it was crucial to see a reduction in
violence and the occupation of buildings in crisis-stricken
Ukraine.
"It is absolutely vital that we do not see continuing
violence, it's absolutely vital that we see occupations of
buildings reduced," she said during a joint press conference
with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.
"It is absolutely vital, as I have said to everyone, that we
see the functioning of the Rada, the parliament, as being the
place where all representatives of Ukraine can work together."
Steinmeier called for the urgent implementation of the deal
struck in Geneva last month between Ukraine, Russia, the United
States and the European Union to ease tensions in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexandra Hudson)