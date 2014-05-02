BERLIN May 2 EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday it was crucial to see a reduction in violence and the occupation of buildings in crisis-stricken Ukraine.

"It is absolutely vital that we do not see continuing violence, it's absolutely vital that we see occupations of buildings reduced," she said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

"It is absolutely vital, as I have said to everyone, that we see the functioning of the Rada, the parliament, as being the place where all representatives of Ukraine can work together."

Steinmeier called for the urgent implementation of the deal struck in Geneva last month between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and the European Union to ease tensions in Ukraine. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexandra Hudson)