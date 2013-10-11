BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 11 German financial markets regulator BaFin said it saw no need so far to launch investigations into foreign exchange market manipulation but would not rule out doing so at a later stage.
"BaFin has been in contact with regulators abroad and is looking into the matter itself. So far there has been no need for special investigations. But investigations could follow," a spokesman for the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.
Authorities in Switzerland and Britain are looking into whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark foreign currency rates. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.