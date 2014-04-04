FRANKFURT, April 4 China's Fosun International
Ltd is interested in acquiring German companies in the
environment technology sector, its Chairman Guo Guangchang was
quoted saying by a German daily.
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
published on Friday, Guo said his company was keen to solve the
problem of air pollution in China and could learn from the
experience of cities like Frankfurt and London in tackling the
issue.
"That would incidentally be a big opportunity for suppliers
of environment technology, particularly for those in Germany. We
are looking at them very closely," he added.
He said the company was constantly examining potential
acquisitions in Europe, but added Fosun was concentrating on
companies it had already acquired in Portugal and in Germany.
Fosun has acquired Germany's BHF-Bank and was
chosen by Portugal to buy the insurance arm of state bank Caixa
Geral de Depositos SA.
