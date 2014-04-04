FRANKFURT, April 4 China's Fosun International Ltd is interested in acquiring German companies in the environment technology sector, its Chairman Guo Guangchang was quoted saying by a German daily.

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on Friday, Guo said his company was keen to solve the problem of air pollution in China and could learn from the experience of cities like Frankfurt and London in tackling the issue.

"That would incidentally be a big opportunity for suppliers of environment technology, particularly for those in Germany. We are looking at them very closely," he added.

He said the company was constantly examining potential acquisitions in Europe, but added Fosun was concentrating on companies it had already acquired in Portugal and in Germany.

Fosun has acquired Germany's BHF-Bank and was chosen by Portugal to buy the insurance arm of state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos SA. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Holmes)