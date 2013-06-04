* Fracking in Germany hampered by legal uncertainty
* With environmental concerns, technology splits opinion
* Plan for national regulations scrapped for now
BERLIN, June 4 The German government has
suspended plans to regulate fracking until after September's
election, prolonging the uncertainty that has hampered
development of the gas extraction technology in Europe's biggest
economy.
Hydraulic fracturing, which involves pumping water and
chemicals at high pressure into the ground, is criticised by
environmentalists, who warn of potential seismic effects and
water pollution, and political opinion is split on whether to
embrace it as a path to cheaper energy.
Angela Merkel's centre-right government had drawn up
legislation laying out the conditions for exploration and
imposing restrictions on where drilling could take place, but
that has now been put on hold.
"The fracking law has failed," Horst Meierhofer, a member of
the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) who share power with
Merkel's conservatives, told Reuters. Senior conservatives also
said the plans had been put on hold.
The law was unlikely to have passed, given resistance from
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens who could block it
in the upper house of parliament.
Merkel, riding high in the polls, is seeking a third term in
Sept. 22 elections, but it is unclear what sort of a coalition
she may be able to form and it is possible she will have to join
forces with parties currently in opposition.