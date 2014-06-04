BERLIN, June 4 Germany plans to draw up new
rules in the coming weeks for the controversial method of
fracking for gas, which will impose tight restrictions on the
technique that has led to a shale gas boom in the United States.
The guidelines will include environmental audits and a ban
on drilling in areas where water is protected. Germany's ruling
parties had promised in their coalition agreement last year to
set a legal framework for fracking.
Hydraulic fracking involves pumping water and chemicals at
high pressure through drill holes to prop open rocks. Many
Germans oppose it due to environmental worries, especially fears
about possible contamination of drinking water.
The technology was used in Germany for decades for
deep-lying, or "tight" gas, but there has been an effective
moratorium on the granting of new permits for the past two
years, pending the new rules.
Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel outlined his
plans to draft the guidelines in a letter dated May 23 to the
head of the parliamentary budget committee.
"The goal is to finalise these drafts in the coming weeks,"
the letter said, adding that the aim was to get a version ready
for the cabinet to approve before the summer recess.
Fracking has been embraced in the United States to obtain
shale gas cheaply. But in the coalition deal agreed between
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Gabriel's Social
Democrats (SPD), the section on fracking mentions a "significant
potential for risk" and rejects the use of chemicals.
Last month the state of Lower Saxony, which holds 95 percent
of Germany's gas reserves, tried to speed up an end to the ban
on fracking for tight gas by saying it would take a draft law to
the Bundesrat upper house..
