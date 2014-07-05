BERLIN, July 5 Europe could eventually get a
tenth of its power needs via shale gas fracking, if it can
overcome reservations such as those voiced in recommendations
from two German cabinet ministers, the European Union's energy
commissioner was quoted as saying.
Guenther Oettinger, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, told the BZ am Sonntag newspaper Germany should
keep its options open when EU states such as Britain and Poland
appear willing to exploit shale gas.
"I estimate that Europe has the potential to secure about a
tenth of our needs this way in the long term," he told the
paper, according to an excerpt from its Sunday edition, noting
this would help Europe rely less on energy imports at a time of
tension with Russia, a major source of gas.
Companies including ExxonMobil Corp and BASF SE's
oil and gas arm Wintershall have pushed to explore
possibilities for fracking in Germany.
The two German cabinet members responsible for preparing
legislation on fracking due this year, Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks, circulated
proposed guidelines among members of parliament on Friday.
"Unconventional fracking won't be permitted," said
Hendricks, who like Gabriel is from the Social Democrats, junior
coalition partners of Merkel's conservatives. They are expected
to present their thoughts to the cabinet in coming days.
Hendricks was contrasting the new shale gas fracking methods
being used in the United States with conventional natural gas
exploitation from deep deposits. The ministers propose
preventing the fracking of deposits less than 3,000 metres below
the surface via tougher laws protecting the quality of water.
Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves pumping water
and chemicals at high pressure through drill holes to prise open
rocks containing gas. Many Germans oppose it due to
environmental worries, in particular fears about the possible
contamination of drinking water.
But German industry, worried that competitiveness is being
damaged by rising energy costs at home combined with lower
prices in the United States due to the fast expansion of
fracking there, has become ever keener to exploit shale gas
reserves.
Germany's Federal Institute for Geosciences (BGR) two years
ago put the country's shale gas potential between 0.7 trillion
and 2.3 trillion cubic metres.
